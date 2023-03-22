SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — John Teague, of Selma, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I was scratching in my truck, and I’m like, ‘This can’t be real,’” Teague said. “First thing I did was scream at the top of my lungs.”

Teague changed his usual morning routine of heading straight to work as a maintenance director in Youngsville to stop for gas at the Circle K on North Brightleaf Boulevard in Smithfield.

He also said he normally plays Cashword scratch-offs but this time he chose a Grand Money ticket.

“I just had this overwhelming feeling telling me to buy that ticket,” he said.

Teague said he called his wife right away to tell her he won.

“I told her, ‘Now I can get you the house that you deserve,’” Teague said. “This is a life-changing event.”

When Teague arrived at the lottery headquarters to collect his prize, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $855,006.

“This really is a blessing for our family,” he said. “Hallelujah.”

In addition to buying a house, Teague said he can pay off his truck and buy a new lawn mower.