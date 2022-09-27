LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Six schools in Lincoln County will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning due to a water main break in the area, according to district officials.

The schools include West Lincoln High, West Lincoln Middle, North Brook Elementary, Union Elementary, Childers Elementary and Love Memorial Elementary.

Officials said the water main that feeds the western portion of the county was where the break occurred.

Breakfast will not be served at the schools Tuesday, Lincoln County Schools said.