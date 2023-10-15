LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pedestrian has lost their life after an incident late Saturday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Troopers say they arrived at a crash on Leonards Fork Church Road near NC 182 around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, October 14. This is less than 6 miles west of Lincolnton.

According to authorities, a 2000 Dodge Ram 1500 was driving north on Leonards Fork Church Road when the truck hit a pedestrian walking on the road.

Officials say the pedestrian, 90-year-old Henry Erson Whitener of Crouse, was seriously injured and was taken by helicopter to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Whitener later passed away from his injuries the next day, on Sunday, October 15, troopers say. The 26-year-old driver of the truck was not injured.

Leonards Fork Church Road was closed for two hours while authorities investigated, according to officials.

Troopers say no charges will be filed.