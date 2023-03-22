LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Aberdeen man has been charged after pornographic material involving a minor was found on accounts belonging to him, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation began last year into Aberdeen resident Philip Harris, 37. Information had been received including the recording of pornographic recordings of a minor where Harris had lived, according to the sheriff’s report.

He faces charges in both Cleveland and Lincoln counties that include sexual exploitation of a minor, and failure to report an address change as a sex offender.

He was held on an $80,000 secured bond and will appear in court next Tuesday.