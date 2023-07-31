LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lincolnton Police have released a video involving a car that went into a crowd of migrant workers in a Walmart parking lot hoping to get tips from the public.

Police released Tuesday night that they have the suspect in custody. The FBI Charlotte has confirmed to QCN they’re assisting the police department with their investigation.

The incident, which happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, shows an older dark-colored SUV turn in front of a bus and go over a parking lot divider. The workers were standing on that divider.

Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Lincolnton Police told Queen City News that they have other videos of the incident at a closer angle which may help with the case.

“They always come and get groceries every week,” said Dana Rochelle Trinidad, who shops at the Walmart and frequently sees the migrant workers. “They’re really sweet people; we always speak to them.”

The incident has shocked those in Lincolnton, though it is not surprising to organizations that offer services to them, noting the increasingly volatile atmosphere politically.

“It’s absolutely disheartening to see what evidently appears to be a race-motivated incident, where somebody went out of their way to harm six migrant workers who were trying to complete very simple tasks,” said Stefanie Arteaga of the Carolina Migrant Network.

She said that, no matter how the case turns out, the incident will have significant shades of a national conversation on crimes against migrants and immigrants.

Police said the suspect driver was an older white man. Beyond that, there are no further available descriptions.

Lincolnton Police said they are also still trying to understand whatever motive there was for Sunday’s incident, but an important part of that is finding the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lincolnton Police.