LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after back-to-back break-ins at a home in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies initially responded to calls regarding a break-in on Tuesday to a home on McRee Road in Lincolnton. When deputies arrived, Bennettsville resident Jamie Lee Usher, 41, was found loading an air compressor onto a trailer and told them he was doing work for the owner. The owner was contacted, refuted the suspect’s story, and Usher was arrested.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the same property after a neighbor called and said a truck had backed up and was taking items from the home. Advance resident Jerry Makas, 33, was found on the property by deputies and was arrested, the sheriff said.

Makas was an accomplice of Usher’s according to the sheriff’s report.