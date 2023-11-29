LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Water Advisory was lifted for eastern Lincoln County Wednesday after a spill more than two weeks ago.

According to the county, a sewage spill occurred Nov. 13 in an unnamed tributary of Johnson Creek near Mountainridge Drive. Johnson Creek flows into the Catawba River.

Testing conducted by Killian Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant reportedly indicates fecal coliform counts are at an acceptable risk level and the public can resume water activities in this area.