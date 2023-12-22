IRON STATION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For Kevin Arias, it’s about one word.

“You have to have joy, and I think that’s what the tree has brought,” said Kevin.

At this point, it’s become routine.

First, check the mailbox. Then, the front porch.

But what’s constantly being delivered to Kevin’s home in Iron Station is anything but ordinary.

“A friend of mine sent a shark, so I started putting all the stuff from Florida near the shark. He told me the shark was going to eat them,” laughed Kevin.

There are sea creatures. Cars. Even the Cookie Monster.

There’s a treasure trove of ornaments that are all proudly decorating his Christmas tree.

“First thought was, I thought it was the ugliest tree I’d ever seen,” said Kevin. “Oh my God, that thing’s so blue! It’s so ugly. Then I kind of liked it.”

The tree is blue from the bottom to the top. Even his tree topper is a blue “Joy.”

So, joy on top and joy top to bottom!” said Kevin.

He bought the blue tree at a thrift store in October. Ever since, his friends and family have been sending ornaments.

“It’s hard to take my time when I’m doing this too much fun,” said Kevin, opening up a box.

Each delivery is helping because joy has been missing from his life since October.

“I was glad to have 50 years with her, but I could have done another 50,” said Kevin. “I’d be just fine.”

Her diagnosis was metastatic breast cancer. In 2018, they found out she was sick. Five years later, in October 2023, she passed away leaving Kevin alone for the first time in 50 years. She was everything to Kevin.

It was his friend. His wife. His… Joy.

“That’s from Paula, her sister, her younger sister,” said Kevin, opening up the latest package.

“Hi Kevin,” he read. “Joy and I loved to listen to the Beatles. ‘I’d like to be under the sea, in an octopus garden in the shade.’ We loved them when we were kids. I made this octopus wreath in memory of that song.”

The ornament is a goofy blue wreath, with an octopus inside. Kevin carefully placed it on his tree, next to a Joy ornament. The tree is covered in ornaments all about Joy.

“Joy in our hearts forever. Forever,” said Kevin.

The blue tree has become his own garden of sorts. The blue branches have become his own sea, cradling ornaments and keeping Joy right where she belongs.