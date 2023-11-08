LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cherryville man passed away in the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash on US 321 in Lincoln County, troopers said.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, on US 321 near NC 27.

NC State Highway Patrol said a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo was speeding south on US 321 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned several times, and came to rest on the driver’s side, troopers said.

The driver, identified as Michael Aaron Williams, 36, of Cherryville, N.C, was seriously injured in the crash and flown to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Williams passed away from his injuries on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

NC State Highway Patrol said reckless driving and excessive speed are contributing circumstances in this crash. The road was closed for about two hours on Tuesday.