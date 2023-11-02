LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cherryville man wanted for violating parole was caught with a drugs stash and a gun earlier this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Deputies observed Cherryville resident Charles Crowder, 55, on Monday walking along West NC Highway 27. Crowder had been wanted for violating parole. Meth, oxycodone, marijuana, and a gun were seized and Crowder was arrested after he initially resisted, according to the sheriff’s report.

He faces multiple drug-related charges, resisting charges, and charges of possession of a gun as a felon.

He was held on a $160,000 secured bond for charges out of Lincoln County and given no bond for charges out of Gaston County.