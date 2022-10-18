LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You never know where your dreams might lead. Sometimes they might bring you full circle.

A crop of new teachers in Lincoln County never forgot where they came from; they’ve come home to pay it forward by showing students how much they care.

The school district has 16 first-year instructors who grew up in the county and returned in 2022 to make an impact.

“Look at you paying attention!” Destiny Johnson told her East Lincoln Middle students.

The former Lincoln County student realized her “destiny.” She’s a sixth-grade teacher and credits the teachers who gave her an appreciation for the profession.

“They made me feel like I belonged,” Johnson said. “And the power that they had, now that I have relationships with them… I was like, ‘If I could make someone feel how I felt—how they made me feel—what better job than to do that every day?’”

Johnson says as an African American teacher, it’s essential to set an example, especially for people of color.

“The dynamics of this area is changing, and kids that look like me need to see me,” she stressed.

Grace Gantt showed us a picture of her as a first grader at Union Elementary.

Time flies, and now, she teaches at her old stomping grounds.

Gantt also models herself after the educators who made school so much fun.

“They were so nice every day. They came in and were just so loving. I want to be that for a future generation,” she says.

Other homegrown teachers include Abigail Melton and Elizabeth Balzer at GE Massey Elementary; 2013 Lincolnton High School graduate Laney Perkins is a health teacher at Lincolnton Middle School. Alexandra Swett and Hunter Hoyle Garcia, a West Lincoln High grad, teach at Battleground.

Daniel Rhyne also came back to his home county.

This year, he began teaching JROTC at Lincolnton High. Rhyne served in the Air Force for 24 years and said this was an unexpected opportunity.

“I feel like I need to be here,” said Rhyne. “I wanted to come back and help take care of my mom and stuff like that. So, it gives me a way to be back here to be close to family. And it also gives me a way to continue to serve.”

Familiar faces in the local school system now empower the next generation.

Gantt sees a little bit of herself in her students.

“Just like the sparkling in their eye. Just like the joy they have coming to school every day,” says Gantt.

Lincoln County currently has 21 teacher vacancies, taking job applications no matter where job candidates are from.

The teachers who are a product of local schools appreciate the unique dynamic in the community.

“We’re just so close-knit I feel like people have a lot of roots here,” Gantt said. “That’s why they came back to their hometown… just to have that sense of community and belonging.”

To some, this dream job couldn’t be in a better location.

“Because it’s home, right? And I was treated well in this community,” says Johnson.

For Lincoln County school job openings, click here.