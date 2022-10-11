LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was killed in an accident that involved a North Carolina Department of Transportation dump truck Monday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Monday on Reeps Grove Church Road.

88-year-old Vale resident Willie Richard was found suffering from injuries and was transported by EMS and pronounced dead a short time later, Highway Patrol said.

An initial investigation revealed Richard was attempting to turn from a stop sign and turned in front of an NCDOT dump truck that was being driven by 27-year-old Vale resident Brandon Rudshill, who was uninjured.