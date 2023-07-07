DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer got hung up on utility lines Thursday, causing unsafe driving conditions near Westport Golf Club, the East Lincoln Fire Department reported.

The incident occurred on Lakeshore Road South between 2407 Lakeshore Road S. and Allison Court. The road remains closed, but drivers still have still proceeded through the barricades authorities had set up, Fire Chief Gary Farmer said.

The department gave the following statement on Facebook:

“Please do not move barricades that are placed in the roadway for your safety. We understand that it is a inconvenience to have to go around. But if those lines get hit again, we may lose power to that area. We are doing this out of a safety concern for the vehicles that travel that section. It affects us too and we are working diligently with other agencies to get this fixed as quickly as possible.”

Either late Thursday or Friday, Duke Energy got the pole up to the necessary height (14 feet), but emergency officials still needed AT&T or other providers to get those lines repaired.

East Lincoln FD is in contact to get the line repaired and get the right utility provider to fix the line.