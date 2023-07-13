DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An intersection in eastern Lincoln County will be closed next week to accelerate road work taking place in the area.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said crews will close the N.C. 16 Business junction with North Pilot Knob and Hagers Ferry Road from 8 a.m. Monday, July 17, to 6 a.m. July 21. NCDOT said the decision to implement short-term closure instead of daily lane closures would minimize driver impacts.

The intersection, less than a mile north of N.C. 73, is being reconfigured.

During the closure, crews will install storm drainage, perform asphalt paving and place material for turn lanes, curb and gutter. Utility work also may be completed during the closure.

Traffic will be detoured along Hagers Ferry and North Polit Knob to N.C. 73 during the closure.