LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gaston County woman is facing charges after stealing students’ medicine from a school she worked at in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

A report regarding a West Lake Prep staff member who had been stealing medication from the nurse’s office intended for students was filed. The school is located on Forney Creek Parkway in Denver.

Surveillance video showed Holly Bare, 43, of Stanley, going into cabinets on multiple occasions.

Bare faces charges that include theft and stolen goods possession. Warrants were served on Bare, who gave a written promise to appear in court, the sheriff said.