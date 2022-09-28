DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a failed attempt to steal a Tractor Supply lawn mower this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Deputies responded to calls Tuesday regarding a robbery around 10 p.m. at a Tractor Supply on Gilman Road in Denver.
Surveillance video showed a black pickup and a suspect pulling into the back parking lot and then cutting the wiring lock on a riding lawn mower, which tripped the alarm. The suspect fled leaving the mower behind, deputies said.
