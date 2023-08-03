A home on Sherwood Lane in Denver was engulfed in flames Thursday night. (Denver Fire Department)

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefightecrs from several departments are battling a structure fire in Denver Thursday night.

Responding to the 6100 block of Sherwood Lane were the Denver Fire Department plus the East Lincoln, Ore-Bank Pumpkin Center, Sherrills Ford-Terrell departments, Lincoln County EMS and the Lincoln County Fire Marshal’s office.

Denver Fire said once its first engine arrived, the home was heavily involved in fire. The family was not home when the blaze erupted. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Two adults and three children have been displaced by this fire. The Lincoln County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.