DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Health officials issued a Swimming Advisory Sunday for an area of Lake Norman in Lincoln County after around 900 gallons of untreated sewage may have leaked into the water.

Officials said a wastewater spill happened Sunday due to a sewer forcemain break. The sewage may have leaked into Lake Norman behind a home on the 3900 block of Blue Dory Lane in Denver.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The leak was stopped and health officials said they were testing the discharge site.

The Lincoln County Health Director advised residents and boaters that the area could be contaminated with “fecal coliform.” Lake users were advised not to swim or have bodily contact in the area of the spill until the health department deems it safe.

Until at least two consecutive samples taken from the area of Lake Norman indicate fecal coliform counts <200/ml, at all sampling sites, the swimming advisory will remain in effect.