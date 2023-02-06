LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for smashing a vehicle’s window and grabbing $400 in cash, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday at a Lowe’s store on NC Highway 73.

An initial investigation revealed a man arrived at the store to deliver a list of supplies for his construction business and then went across the street and withdrew $400 from a Bank of America location. He went back to Lowe’s, exited his vehicle to load supplies, and returned to his vehicle to find a window had been smashed and the money had been taken, according to the sheriff’s report.

A gray vehicle described as a possible 2017-2019 Honda SUV was observed on surveillance images as a possible suspect.