LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are being sought for stealing a valuable log splitter from a Lowe’s in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident Friday at the Lowe’s located on NC Highway 73. Security told deputies two men in a Kia Sorrento stole a log splitter valued at over $2,000.

The incident happened midday and no security cables were attached to the log splitter, the sheriff’s office said.

Surveillance images of the suspects and their vehicle have been released. One of the suspects is described as an older white male with a beard and ponytail.