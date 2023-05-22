IRON STATION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person received minor injuries after authorities say he was shot in the foot during an altercation in eastern Lincoln County Sunday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said that around 8 p.m. deputies discovered individuals who in the roadway in the 2100 block of Mount Zion Church Road firing weapons at each other. When they arrived on the scene, officers reportedly observed two men standing in the roadway yelling at an individual in the carport of a nearby home.

One of the men in the roadway reportedly told deputies he had been struck in the foot by a gunshot fired by the man at the residence identified as Joshua David Grigg, 36, of Mount Zion Church Road, the sheriff’s office said. Lincoln County EMS responded to the scene and treated Dylan McClure for the wound in his foot.

Grigg was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

No other charges were filed in the incident.