LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An elderly woman was killed in an afternoon house fire Thursday, according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Elizabeth “Bit” Beckham, 75, was found deceased inside the home, just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1, on Hickory Drive in Lancaster, authorities said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The deadly incident is being investigated by multiple agencies including Lancaster County Fire, State Fire Marshall, and SLED.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.