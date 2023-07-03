LINCOLN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Florida man with multiple outstanding warrants from several North Carolina counties has been arrested, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 2, officials say a deputy on Highway-321 South saw a Toyota Tacoma making sudden lane changes in front of traffic and cutting an SUV off. The deputy then activated her lights and sirens for a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Darian Martin of Lauderhill, Florida who had multiple outstanding warrants, according to deputies.

According to authorities, Martin was taken before the Lincoln County magistrate and served with 42 warrants from Brunswick, Wake and Durham Counties:

Obtaining property by false pretenses

Conspiracy

Breaking and entering motor vehicles

Larceny

Financial transaction card theft

Martin is being held in Lincon County under a $402,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Wake County on July 4.