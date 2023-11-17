VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory woman was killed in a car accident in western Lincoln County Friday evening.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 5:15 p.m. on Reepsville Road at Cansler Road in Vale. That’s where a 2002 Toyota RAV4 was traveling west on Cansler Road and reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign. It was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling south on Reepsville Road.

The driver of the RAV4, Susan Willis Wilson, 65, of Hickory, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Troopers say she was not restrained by a seat belt.

The driver of the Tahoe, 56-year-old Desma Ann Hart of Vale, and a juvenile passenger were transported by emergency personnel to Atrium Health Lincoln. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the investigation does not indicate speed or impairment to be a contributing factor and no charges will be filed in this case. During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for approximately two hours.