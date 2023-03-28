HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A house cleaning employee is accused of stealing over $25,000 worth of a customer’s jewelry in Hickory on Monday, March 27, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brandi Bolin, 38, of Maiden, was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Felony larceny

Felony possession of stolen goods

Possession of schedule II

Possession of schedule VI

The incident happened around 12:00 p.m. at a residence on the 2100 block of Startown Road near Robinwood Road.

Deputies say the homeowner told officials items were missing after getting home from work. Detectives worked with the cleaning company, determining when the crew would finish their work, and set up cameras at a parking lot in the Boger City area.

When the crew arrived, officers and the company owner met them at the parking area. Each crew member answered questions and authorities searched their hand bags.

Officials found five stolen rings in Bolin’s bag, and she admitted to the theft. A small bag of weed and a container of ‘what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine’ were also seized.