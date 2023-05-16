DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — People say there is already heavy traffic at Beatty’s Ford Park in Denver, and news of improvements makes them wonder how the area will handle additional traffic.

Aaron Jordan says he gets out on Lake Norman early because the park is close to his Lincoln County home, and to avoid the crowds. But he has some concerns over the upcoming park improvements.

“I think it’s going to get a lot busier,” said Jordan. “There’s going to be a lot more people out here, and I don’t know if that is a good thing for unloading and loading.”

Duke Energy will start construction along the shoreline of the park later this year. There will be a half-acre swim area, a fishing pier, and there will be additional parking.

The park already has a splash pad, playground, disc golf, and “a lot of traffic” according to residents living near the intersection of Unity Church Road and N.C. 16 Business.

“I really do like coming here, it’s convenient, it’s got a nine-hole disc golf course which allows me to practice a lot,” said Robb Miller as he was walking the course. “Saturdays are pretty ridiculous up on Business 16.”

“It will be like Ramsey over there,” added Jordan, talking about Ramsey Creek Park’s public beach across Lake Norman. “It’s going to get busier, and people are already complaining over there, so I can imagine what it is going to do here.”

Ramsey Creek is so popular people have been turned away because of the crowds.

That is what worries Denver residents, but people say the more people moving to the fast-growing eastern part of Lincoln County means more amenities, and that brings increased traffic.

“It’s already really bad,” said Miller. “And I don’t see how it can get any worse.”