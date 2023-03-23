Authorities say that Harven A. Crouse Detention Center staff found 50-year-old Chad Christopher Caldwell unresponsive in his cell Wednesday.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina SBI and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death of a detention center inmate.

Authorities said that Harven A. Crouse Detention Center staff found 50-year-old Chad Christopher Caldwell unresponsive in his cell Wednesday around 11:30 p.m.

Staff lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, they said. Lincoln County EMS responded to the scene for the unknown medical emergency.

Caldwell was pronounced dead inside his cell.

Lincoln County officials said no foul play was involved. As part of the investigation, officials will take Caldwell’s body to Atrium Health Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for an autopsy.

The man faced pending felony drug charges.