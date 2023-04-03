LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 62-year-old Lincoln County man was charged last week following peeping allegations.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began investigating an incident March 26 where cameras were located being used to record the victims without their knowledge or consent and in a location that would have all the expectations of privacy.

A family member of Patrick Junior Havens, 62, of Null Road in Lincolnton, reportedly found two small discrete cameras in a bathroom of the residence where the incident occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

A search warrant was then executed on the house where multiple items were seized for the investigation. Among the items the sheriff’s office said were seized were cameras that resembled phone chargers, recording devices, computers, phones and other electronic storage devices.

While investigating the incident several images and videos of different times and locations were found on the devices, the sheriff’s office said. Some of the images were of underage persons and were duplicated from one device to another for storage and viewing purposes.

On March 31, Havens was charged with felony secret peeping, felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $45,000.00 secure bond.

This is an ongoing investigation as data and items are still being analyzed.