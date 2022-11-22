LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Iron Station man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting, authorities said.

Lincoln County EMS treated the unidentified man on Monday before a helicopter airlifted him to Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte.

Nichole Loraine Chandler, 43, told first responders that she shot her husband before 1 a.m. They found him on the floor of a walk-in closet. The man is critical after undergoing surgery.

Authorities interviewed Chandler at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Soon after, she appeared before a magistrate. Chandler is charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury.

Chandler is at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond. Her first court appearance is set for November 23 in Lincoln County District Court.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing.