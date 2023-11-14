CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – A Lincoln County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling a government-owned form signed by a celebrity.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, Alan Nordman, 75, of Denver admitted that in April 2022 he unlawfully sold on eBay an official Customs and Border Protection form signed by late pop star Michael Jackson on his entry into the country.

The document, a customs declaration form which lists items a person brings with them into the country, sold for $795. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the form is an official government record and belongs to the United States government.

According to court documents, from 1984-2014, Nordman worked for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at John F Kennedy International Airport.

Nordman was released on bond following a plea hearing. He faces a sentence of up to one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.