LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The suspect walked into the Murphy Express gas station on North Generals Boulevard late Tuesday night, according to the Lincolnton Police Department.

On Tuesday, July 25, just before midnight, authorities say the man arrived as a passenger in a gray 2007-2008 Honda Accord or similar model car before walking into the Lincolnton gas station with a handgun and taking money from the cash register.

The man then walked towards Ashton Way, was likely picked up by the Honda, and drove off headed south on North Generals Boulevard, officials state.

Lincolnton Police Department

The suspect is described as a white man standing somewhere in-between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet, 2 inches. He weighs around 170 or 180 pounds.

Officers say the man was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, sunglasses, a black balaclava, and red and white Nike shoes. He was armed with a silver and black handgun, potentially a revolver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnton Police Department at 704-736-8900. Detective Dialo is the lead detective in this case.