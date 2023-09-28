LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A landmark a few miles from Lincolnton City Hall is almost within shouting distance. Few things holler nostalgia like the BBQ King.

“I need two hot dogs!” shouts Alexandria Bynum.

She and fellow cashier Harmony Hight yell out the kitchen marching orders, the same way employees there have done since the Richard Nixon administration.

“I need a piece of grilled chicken, cut up in a box of lettuce, pickle, cheese!” says Hight, at the height of the lunch rush.

“I used to cheer in high school, so it reminds me of cheering,” Bynum told Queen City News.

“Oh, they holler,” said John Lafferty, a longtime customer. “That’s been a tradition ever since I’ve been coming in here.”

“I need a half-plate with red slaw!” Harmony exclaims.

It’s quaintly chaotic as cooks scribble down the orders and scramble. They’re so focused, it might seem like they’re not actually listening.

“They are,” Bynum assured us.

“Hollerin’” orders has been the BBQ King way for 52 years.

“People started liking it, and it kind of caught on,” said manager Jordan Smith.

It’s as much a staple as the smoked barbecue and hand-pattied burgers. The hootin’ and hollerin’ gives Smith an earful of sweet memories that he savors.

“I’ve been here all my life, so I’ve been coming up here since I was a little kid,” he explained.

Steve Abernethy started the business on East Main Street, and Jordan’s dad Keith became co-owner in the ‘80s. As a kid, Jordan was always around, and the staff embraced him.

“They would babysit me sometimes when I was little, it has always been a truly family atmosphere,” he remembers.

There’s an old photo of Keith bringing baby Jordan to work. Jordan posed for a similar picture holding his son.

His brother Jared Smith works here, and Jordan’s fiancé is the BBQ King founder’s daughter.

So, the BBQ roots run deep.

“I’ve just been really blessed to have this place — a lot of us have — and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Jordan says. “I love who I work with.”

When Jordan earned his marketing degree from Appalachian State, he might have considered moved on.

“That honestly never even crossed my mind because I always enjoyed being here,” he said.

The constant commotion gives folks the feels, whether it’s the hand-cranked hushpuppies, or the sound of fries, straight out of the fryer.

Of course, who could forget the hallmark hollering.

“A poor girl and a small fry!” Hight says, communicating another order to the staff.

“I used to have dreams and I would hear orders hollered, haha,” exclaimed Jordan. “But not anymore, now I’m just so tired, I go to sleep and I’m fine.”

To generations, the restaurant has provided the soundtrack of good times with great people at BBQ King.

“Good place to eat!” Lafferty says. “Just the food is all the charm they need, but yeah, that adds to the charm. It would be boring to come out here without the hollering.”

Times have changed, but the owners insist that some things remain the same. So, if you need something, just holler, and they’ll do the same.