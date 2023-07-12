LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincolnton man was arrested Wednesday morning for allegedly stealing $2,400 worth of property, including a set of gold clubs from a residence.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office quickly developed a suspect, since they learned he had reportedly stolen property from the victim previously. Detectives recovered the stolen goods from the July 7 incident off Salem Church Road, including a $1,400 set of golf clubs and returned the items to the victim.

Marc Alan McCorkle, 50, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and felony possession of stolen goods. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.