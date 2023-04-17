LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teacher was arrested Monday for sex offenses involving multiple elementary school students in Lincoln County, according to the police department.

Brittain Lee Nichols, 29, of Fort Mill, S.C., was placed in the Lincoln County Jail under a $150,000 secured bond and charged with the following:

Twelve counts of taking indecent liberties with a student

Twelve counts of taking indecent liberties with a child

Brittain Nichols (Courtesy: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say they received a report in February 2023 for a teacher taking indecent liberties with a student at Battleground Elementary School.

After investigation, officials discovered three additional victims were involved in the accusations.

Some victims had more than one encounter with Nichols while at the school, authorities said.