LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincolnton woman has a little extra cash to celebrate her birthday after striking the largest win in the history of the Keno game, North Carolina Lottery officials announced on Tuesday.

Nancy Bourget, of Lincolnton, bought the $40 Quick Pick Keno ticket at a Raceway gas station on East Main Street in Lincolnton on January 6, 2024.

“The stars are all aligning for me right now,” she said. “It’s a little surreal.”

She said she plans on setting some money aside for her grandchildren. “I want to look out for their future,” she said. “I’m really excited for them.”

The winnings increased from $100,000 since she played for two shares for each draw.