LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person died after a log home went up in flames in Lincoln County Tuesday night, according to county officials.

The South Fork Fire Department responded to the blaze at a home off Indian Creek Road.

Officials said the house was a wood log home.

Search crews removed a person from the home and called in a helicopter to take them to the hospital. However, the person was pronounced dead before they could be transported, officials said.

No additional information, including the identity of the person killed, was immediately released.