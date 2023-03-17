LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A four-year-old boy was killed and a driver was arrested after a two-vehicle Lincoln County collision Friday afternoon, according to NCHP.

Tracy Blanton, 40, was given a $65,000 bond, is being held at the Lincoln County Detention Center, and is charged with the following:

Felony death by vehicle

Driving while impaired

Failure to reduce speed

Possession of meth

Multiple vehicle violations

Troopers say around 1:15 p.m., they responded to a wreck on Startown Road near Ritchie Road; investigation revealed Blanton was traveling north on Startown Road, didn’t reduce her speed, and collided with a 1994 Toyota truck that was stopped in a lane waiting to turn.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured, two passengers, ages eight and two, were injured and rushed to area hospitals by EMS.

A four-year-old in the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene, officials said.

Additionally, troopers advised no passengers in the Toyota were wearing seatbelts.