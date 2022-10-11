LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The body of a Lincolnton man who has been missing since last week has been found, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding 47-year-old Lincolnton resident Michael Taylor, who was reported missing last Thursday at a home on Janice Road.

Taylor’s mother told officers he hadn’t been seen since Sunday, was bipolar, and needed insulin for diabetes, according to the sheriff’s report.

On Tuesday during a search of a nearby wooded area, his body was found.

Deputies said no foul play is suspected.