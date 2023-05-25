LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincolnton man who stole bingo gifts from a church is now in handcuffs, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident on March 7th at Southside Baptist Church by Gastonia Highway. Multiple items from the church including gifts that were supposed to be distributed to Bingo winners were reported stolen. The suspect also attempted to set the church on fire, according to the sheriff’s report.

Lincolnton resident Dustin Hunter, 27, was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges that include stealing and breaking and entering.

He was held on a $100,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Thursday.