LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Human remains were found on Wednesday in Gaston County, according to the Police Department.

They found the remains around 11:30 a.m. on Aderholdt Road and Gaston Webb Chapel Road near Cherryville.

Police say they responded to the scene after a hunter reported the finding.

No identifications have been made, and medical examiners are processing the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.