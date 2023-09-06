LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Brian R. Greene has been named the new police chief of Lincolnton, the city announced Wednesday.

Major Greene has been with the Lincolnton County Police Department for 27 years and has been serving as the interim police chief since former Chief Jordan retired in April 2023.

“It is always gratifying to be able to promote from within, and I am excited that our search led us back to Lincolnton,” Ritchie Haynes, Lincolnton City Manager, said. “Brian consistently showed through the assessment that he was an exceptional candidate, and we’re lucky to have him here in the City of Lincolnton.”

Greene was originally hired as a patrol officer in 1996. He was promoted to Detective in 1998 and became Investigations Lieutenant in 2003.

In 2014 Greene was promoted to Captain functioning as a Assistant Police Chief and his rank was later upgraded to Major in 2021.

Before working with the Lincolnton Police Department, Greene got his Bachelor’s degree from Gardner-Webb University and earned his Master of Arts in Criminal Justice, with Honors, from American Military University in 2013, city officials said.

That same year, Chief Greene graduated from the 248th Session of the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

“I am very excited, and humbled, by this appointment,” New Lincolnton Police Chief Brian Greene said. “I look forward to leading the LPD team and continuing our excellent service and support for Lincolnton residents, businesses, and visitors. I am ready to hit the ground running and eager to make sure Lincolnton remains a great place to live, work, and play.”

Greene lives in West Lincoln with his wife and daughter. They have two other children who also work as police officers for Gaston County and Cherryville.