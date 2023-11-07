LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A previously convicted Lincolnton man is facing a slew of new charges following an undercover operation, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

An investigation was launched in June regarding Lincolnton resident Ronald Boyles, 44, regarding illegal activity. Over time, the sheriff’s office said multiple agents were able to make purchases from Boyles’ home of large quantities of meth, fentanyl, and guns.

Warrants were obtained and Boyles was arrested last week. 10 guns along with large amounts of meth and fentanyl were also seized, deputies said.

He faces multiple charges including gun possession as a convicted felon and is being held on a $1 million bond.