LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincolnton man is facing charges after drugs were discovered in his motel room this week, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that left Days Inn Motel in Clark Drive, known for illegal drug sales, according to the sheriff’s office.

During a search drugs were found and the driver of the vehicle was charged. A warrant was then executed on the motel where more drugs were found and one of the occupants, 23-year-old Lincolnton resident Robert Doeppe, was arrested. He faces multiple drug-related charges including intent to sell. The room was occupied by a minor and two suspects.

Doeppe was held on a $30,000 secured bond and already appeared in court.