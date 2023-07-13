LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincolnton man is facing child sex assault charges in connection to a case dating back to 2016, the Lincolnton County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

An investigation began in April regarding Lincolnton resident Terry Rudisill, 50. Lincolnton Police said they received a tip about a 2016 child sex assault that took place at a home in Lincoln County while the girl was staying at the home.

Three incidents involving a 15-year-old girl, who is now 22, were discovered, and Rudisill was arrested, according to the sheriff’s report.

He faces multiple charges including statutory sex offenses with a minor and is being held ona $75,000 secured bond.