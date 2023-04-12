LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A manufactured home transport on Friday was the latest to run into issues trying to navigate the traffic circle in downtown Lincolnton.

The city of Lincolnton recently posted photos of the snafu that occurred a few weeks back at Court Square to its Facebook page. Lincolnton Police had to lend a hand to the “oversize load” the tractor-trailer was hauling and traveling in the opposite direction it was supposed to be going.

Courtesy: City of Lincolnton

City officials say similar incidents have occurred several times over the last two to three months. The loads have permits through the N.C. Department of Transportation that specifically route them through downtown. They hope it will be the final time such an incident occurs, however.

“It’s become quite a spectacle for everyone downtown,” the city said. “But the traffic back-up and difficulty of getting around the court square for these vehicles have become a nuisance.”

NCDOT recently installed new routing software, but the restrictions weren’t properly in place. LPD said spoke with NCDOT, and they are correcting the error.

“It may take a couple of weeks for NCDOT to get the correct routing restrictions back in place, but hopefully soon this won’t happen,” the city said.