LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Lincolnton woman had a little extra to celebrate her birthday with after hitting big on a lottery win earlier this month, North Carolina Lottery announced on Tuesday.

Lincolnton resident Nancy Bourget bought the $40 Quick Pick Keno ticket at a Raceway gas station on East Main Street in Lincolnton on January 6th.

“The stars are all aligning for me right now,” she said. “It’s a little surreal.” She said she plans on setting some money aside for her grandchildren. “I want to look out for their future,” she said. “I’m really excited for them.”

The winnings increased from $100,000 since she played for two shares for each draw.