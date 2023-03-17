LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A minor was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a Lincoln County crash Friday afternoon, according to emergency medical services (EMS).

The collision happened around 1:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of Startown Road near Richie Road.

Officials say three Medic vehicles and an EMS shift supervisor responded to what was a two vehicle wreck with five victims.

Two of those injured were adults who refused to be taken to the hospital.

The three others injured were minors; one was rushed to Atrium Lincoln with non-life-threatening injures, the second was rushed to Caromont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and the third was pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedics.