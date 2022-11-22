LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who threw a Molotov cocktail at a pregnancy center in June is still being sought, FBI Charlotte said Tuesday.

Lincolnton Police responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. June 25th at the Crisis Pregnancy Center at 112 Doctors Park.

Surveillance images showed a suspect throwing a Molotov cocktail at the building and then fleeing. The building suffered minor damage.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Anyone with information should contact the FBI.