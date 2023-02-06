LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed near Lincolnton over the weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Monday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road.

Lincolnton resident Charles Long, 82, was found suffering from injuries and was transported by helicopter to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed Long was a pedestrian and was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a compact SUV driven by 66-year-old Iron Station resident Donna Barringer, who then struck another vehicle in the roadway, according to the state trooper’s report.

Charges are pending in the case and impairment is not considered to be a contributing factor. Barringer was not injured and roads were closed for about two hours while the investigation took place.