Editor’s Note: The man has been located and the Silver Alert has been canceled.

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Lincolnton, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said on Sunday.

Michael Camps, 55, was last seen traveling on foot near 101 Babs Court in Lincolnton. He was wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie. He is described as a 5’7″, 190-pound Black man with short brown hair. Camps suffers from a cognitive issue.

Anyone with information should contact 704-735-8202.